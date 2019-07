LANGKAWI: Qualifying Round 6 of the Astro Masters 2019 made a stop in the island paradise of Langkawi at The Els Club Teluk Datai on July 13.

A total of 112 players took on the bunker-less layout designed by four-time major champion Ernie Els in perfect weather conditions.

A regular participant who played in previous Grand Finals staged in Cambodia and Pattaya eventually won the gross title to earn his Malindo Air ticket to Taipei.

Two-handicapper Tan Leng Hin was the toast of the day when he signed for a 2-under 70.

He was the only player who played under-par on the 6734-yard course, with birdies on holes 4, 9 and 10, and a bogey on the par 3, 5th hole.

“I am very happy and excited to have qualified for the Grand Final,” said 44-year-old Tan, a member of Penang Golf Club. “I have played at The Els Club Teluk Datai before and it was just a routine round of golf for me. I have to thank my Langkawi friends for persuading me to take part today, as I never had plans to play in this qualifying round.”

Joining Tan for the trip to Taiwan from September 17 to 20 is 38-year-old physical education and mathematics school teacher, Mohd Kamrul Hisham. The 11-handicapper won the title on 67 nett.

“I am very happy to have qualified for Taiwan as I have never been there before,” said Mohd Kamrul who is a member of Kinta Golf Club. “Solid iron play and good putting was the key for me today.

However, I played horribly on Hole 11 where I carded an 8.”

The Nearest-to-Line novelty hole at the par-4, 369-yard 1st hole was won by Rashidi Ashari who won an Aldila driver shaft sponsored by Vin Golf. His tee shot came to rest 8 inches from the line.

The Longest Drive prize of an Aldila driver shaft was won by Mohammad Saiful Firdaus with an impressive distance of 260.25 metres on Hole 18.

The Sure-to-Win NTP prize of a Panasonic 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV worth RM8,000 was won by Ahmad Kamel.

His tee shot on the 140-yard par-3, 15th hole stopped 5 inches from the cup.

“It was a wonderful day of golf in paradise and I would like to thank the participants who travelled to Langkawi to take part,” said Astro Masters 2019 Organising Chairman, P. Jeganathan.

“It was great to see players from Kelantan and Johor making time to take part at The Els Club Teluk Datai today. The club management and staff deserve a pat on the back for setting up such a beautiful golf course for the players.”

The Astro Masters is into its 22nd year of running. The event is renowned for the Grand Final that is traditionally held overseas, travelling to nine countries including Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Oman, China and Cambodia last year.

This year the Grand Final will crown the ‘Champion Golfer of the Year’ in Taipei, Taiwan.

The partners of this year’s Astro Masters are Panasonic, Prudential, Srixon, Mazda, Malindo Air, Titoni, Crest Link, The Edge, 100 Plus, VinGolf, Aldila, theSun, Ibis Styles, Jake’s Charbroil Steaks, XXIO, Spectrum Outdoor, Cowa, HealthLand, Tropicana GCC, Oat Krunch, Munchy’s, Active Guard, Fresh and White, Astro SuperSport HD, NUNATURE, David Health Solutions, Essenso Coffee, The Macallan, Sunplay, Golf Malaysia, Smart Investor and Carlsberg Smooth Draught