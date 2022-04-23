Tanak cuts Rovanpera lead in Rally of Croatia

ZAGREB: Young Finnish driver Kalle Rovanpera retained the lead of the Rally of Croatia on Saturday morning but the Estonian Ott Tanak closed the gap to just over 16 seconds.

Rovanpera, 21, ended Friday over a minute ahead of Thierry Neuville but both drivers suffered setbacks to allow Tanak, the 2019 world champion, to launch his charge.

Rovanpera was on the defensive all morning and when his Toyota suffered a puncture on the 11th stage, the penultimate of the session, he dropped almost 55sec to Tanak, who took the win.

After the morning's four stages, Rovanpera led Tanak in a Hyundai by 16.8sec, with Craig Breen in a Ford third at 57.8sec.

“You have to be lucky with punctures in a rally like this,“ said Rovanpera. “And you also have to score big points on Sunday,“ he added, hinting at increased caution on Saturday afternoon.

Neuville took the final stage of the morning as he fought to regain time he had lost as a punishment the previous evening.

The Belgian driver had been second-fastest overall in Friday's eight stages, but was also too quick on public roads between stages. He was penalised a minute which dropped him to fourth overall, 2min 4sec behind leader Kalle Rovanpera in a Toyota.

Neuville was first fined 1,900 euros for hitting 156kph in an 80kph zone as he raced towards the rally service area in Zagreb after his Hyundai stopped with alternator problems.

Late on Friday, stewards also added a minute to the Belgian's overall time after learning that the car's tracking device showed a string of severe speeding infringements over 11 km of road.

Neuville said his mechanical problem meant he had been “obliged to overspeed”, the WRC site reported, although he knew he was breaking traffic laws, He said he had not endangered anyone, because the road was deserted.

Saturday's first stage, the ninth of the rally, was neutralised after Olivier Solberg crashed his Hyundai.

Neither Solberg nor his co-driver Elliott Edmondson were hurt. - AFP