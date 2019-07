TAWAU: The fifth qualifying round of the Astro Masters 2019 was staged at the spectacular Shan Shui Golf & Country Club here.

Apart from having to navigate the challenging Nelson & Haworth-designed layout, the 100-odd field had to battle a sizzling hot day.

After 18 holes, 8-handicapper Tan Peng Juan from Kota Kinabalu was crowned the gross champion with a score of 5-over 77. The 45-year-old who will be playing in his second Grand Final had two birdies on the 12th and 13th holes, five bogeys and a double-bogey on his card.

“This victory was unexpected because I last played in Shan Shui four years ago and all credit must go to the Shan Shui team for doing a fantastic job maintaining the course,” said Tan, who has been playing the game for the past 20 years.

“I participated in this qualifying round because I love the course, and the main purpose was to come here with my buddies to have a great time.”

The businessman added: “This was only my second qualifying round appearance in the Astro Masters and I am looking forward to play at the golf courses in Taiwan for the first time in my life.”

Local knowledge proved to be the winning factor for the nett champion and Tawau resident, Roslan Mustamin, a member of Shan Shui. After the nett scores were tabulated according to the tournament’s Unique Rules of a 5-under nett cap, the 17-handicapper won on count back with a score of 67.

“This win was not expected and I feel very lucky to have qualified for my first Grand Final, and to be visiting Taiwan for the first time,” said Roslan, 40. “The win is more memorable being my fourth Astro Masters qualifying round, as I did not participate last year.”

Roslan added: “My game today was unbelievable as I made a few chip-ins that contributed to my three birdies.”

The A Medal category was won by Haji Zainal Amiruddin (14) with a nett score of 68. He won a Panasonic Inverter Grill Microwave Oven.

Meanwhile, Asmahudi Ahmad (19) won the B Medal with a 67 nett on count back.

The C Medal saw the top three winners with identical handicaps of 24. Eventually, Abdul Hassan Jakiluddin won on nett 67.

The Nearest-to-Line novelty hole at the par-4, 360m 18th hole was won by Datu Norlin Datu Ugoh who won a Panasonic Jar Rice Cooker. His drive was almost perfect, stopping 1cm from the line.

The Longest Drive prize of an Aldila shaft was won by Jamaludin Sigalong with an effort of 242m on Hole 10.

The Sure-to-Win NTP prize of a Panasonic 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV worth RM8,000 was won by Tamari Tompong, who also finished third in the B Medal. His fine tee shot on the 156m par-3, 3rd hole was closest to the cup at 1.71m.

“It was great to see not only golfers from Tawau participating today, but also golfers from Kota Kinabalu and Sandakan. The camaraderie and golfing today was just fantastic,” said Astro Masters 2019 Organising Chairman, P. Jeganathan. “I would also like to thank the management and staff at Shan Shui for always going the extra mile to make the event a success every year.”

The Astro Masters is into its 22nd year of running. The event is renowned for the Grand Final that is traditionally held overseas, travelling to nine countries including Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Oman, China and Cambodia last year.

This year the Grand Final will crown the ‘Champion Golfer of the Year’ in Taipei, Taiwan.

