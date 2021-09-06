Team by team analysis of the Dutch GP

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 2, Valtteri Bottas 3)

Hamilton lost the championship lead to Verstappen and is three points behind. He made three stops, the last for fresh tyres and to set fastest lap.

Bottas tried a one-stop but pitted late in what the team said was a precaution and created a window for Hamilton to make his own final stop.

The podium was the 175th of Hamilton’s career. Bottas scored for the 125th time. Mercedes increased their lead in the constructors’ standings.

RED BULL (Max Verstappen 1, Sergio Perez 8)

Verstappen’s seventh win of the season came from pole position. He is the first Dutch winner of his home GP.

Perez started from the pit lane after failing to make it through the first phase of qualifying and the team then changing components on the car.

Perez was named Driver of the Day in a fan vote.

FERRARI (Charles Leclerc 5, Carlos Sainz 7)

Ferrari overtook McLaren for third place overall, now 11.5 points clear.

Leclerc started fifth with Sainz sixth but the Spaniard failed to find the right balance and, on worn tyres, was overtaken by Alpine’s Alonso on the penultimate lap.

MCLAREN (Lando Norris 10, Daniel Ricciardo 11)

Norris moved up from 13th on the grid to take a point, battling hard with Perez as the Mexican came back through the field.

The pair made contact six laps from the end without consequences.

Ricciardo had a clutch issue at the start and lost a position to Russell before reclaiming it. He and Norris changed places for strategic reasons.

ALPINE (Fernando Alonso 6, Esteban Ocon 9)

Another storming drive from Alonso, who started ninth and passed his team mate and Giovinazzi on the turn three banking and then took Sainz on the penultimate lap.

Both did a one-stop strategy. Alpine stayed fifth but despite the double points finish lost ground to AlphaTauri.

ALPHATAURI (Pierre Gasly 4, Yuki Tsunoda retired)

Gasly is now eighth in the championship with his third double figures points haul of the season.

He started fourth and had an uneventful race, lapped by Verstappen. Tsunoda retired with a power unit issue.

ASTON MARTIN (Lance Stroll 12, Sebastian Vettel 13)

Stroll did one stop and made a set of hards last 43 laps to the finish. Vettel did two stops.

Both were compromised by qualifying 12th and 15th respectively on a track where overtaking is tricky.

WILLIAMS (Nicholas Latifi 16, George Russell 17)

Russell was classified 17th but retired the car on lap 70 with a suspected gearbox issue after starting 11th.

He collected a five second time penalty for speeding in the pitlane.

Both had crashed in qualifying and Latifi started in the pitlane after changing to a different front wing, passing both Haas cars.

ALFA ROMEO (Antonio Giovinazzi 14, Robert Kubica 15)

Kubica stood in for Kimi Raikkonen, who tested positive for Covid-19 before final practice.

Giovinazzi started seventh but dropped places at the start after contact with Sainz and Alonso.

The Italian then suffered a puncture after his scheduled pitstop and had to come in again. Kubica passed Latifi on the last lap.

HAAS (Mick Schumacher 18, Nikita Mazepin retired)

Bad blood between the Haas drivers resurfaced with Schumacher accusing Mazepin of wanting to be in front of him “at any cost” after an aggressive move by the Russian rookie on the opening lap.

Mazepin retired with an hydraulic issue.

Reuters