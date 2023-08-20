Team LZJ come under fire from Jalani for criticising dress code at ABM

KUALA LUMPUR: The action by Team Lee Zii Jia (LZJ) to criticise the dress code set by the Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) for professional players to train at the academy in Bukit Kiara, here is not fair to the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

BAM technical Advisory panel member Datuk Seri Jalani Sidek said Zii Jia, especially, should be grateful for the opportunity provided by the BAM to professional players to train at the ABM.

The former National doubles ace said Zii Jia should not blow up petty issues like dress code because the player who is currently ranked 13 in the world has been given the special privilege to train with other players and talented players under the BAM.

“Naturally if there are a set of rules and regulations, there is a need to follow...issues like this should not arise and it is not fair to the stakeholder.

“If you want to seek knowledge or experience (training at ABM), that you cannot get elsewhere, you need to sacrifice,” he told reporters during a press conference held together with his elder brother Datuk Misbun Sidek, here today.

Jalani also agreed with the critical observation of the country’s badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei towards Zii Jia, in relation to the training issue raised by Zii Jia recently.

Chong Wei was earlier reported as saying that Zii Jia was intentionally creating an issue due to his running battle with the National body (BAM).

Last Wednesday, Team LZJ coaching director Wong Tat Meng had in his Instagram posting said he was really surprised and felt like being ‘bullied’ by a big brother after the BAM made it compulsory for professional players to wear attire that reflected the name of the National body’s sponsor when training at ABM.

Zii Jia in his comment segment of Tat Meng posting said: “Do not say I am ‘big-headed’ if I don’t come for training, Aishhhhh...it’s very difficult to be LZJ, because everything is wrong, I am confused”.

BAM Deputy President 1 Datuk V. Subramanian in a statement yesterday said the requirement is only for attire and professional players can continue to use shoes or rackets from the respective sponsors, when training at ABM.

The BAM had last year, opened the ABM courts for professional players to train every Wednesday and Friday. - Bernama