Team spirit behind youth netball squad’s triumph in South Korea: Captain

SEPANG: The team spirit displayed by the national youth netball squad was the key to the team’s success in defending their title at the Asian Youth Netball Championship for the seventh time in Jeonju, South Korea yesterday.

Team captain Siti Maisarah Affandi said the victory was also very meaningful because it allowed the squad to book their slot at the 2025 World Youth Championship in Gibraltar, Spain.

The 21-year-old player who holds the position of goal shooter (GS), however, said she could not play in the prestigious tournament in 2025 because she would have exceeded the age limit.

However, she hopes that the athletes who will represent the country at the world tournament will be stronger and produce better performances.

“I think our bond is strong because we always train together,“ she told reporters upon arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA Terminal 1) today.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh who welcomed the team’s return said her ministry will ensure that appropriate assistance is given to the Malaysian Netball Association to ensure that the team’s preparations for Spain go on smoothly.

“As it is now, they get a lot of help from the stadium corporation to train at the training ground at Bukit Kiara. But now we will make sure we will help in whatever way we can,“ she said.

Hannah also hoped that the sport would be empowered as early as the primary school level to ensure that Malaysia does not lack talent in netball to compete at the international level.

Yesterday, the squad managed by Aminah Asaari defended their title by edging out Singapore 49-45 in the final.

Malaysia won the Asian Youth Championship six times, in 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2013 and 2019 while in 2015 and 2017, they emerged as runner-up. - Bernama