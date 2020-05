ROME: The Italian government has allowed group training of football teams without requiring their isolation and will decide next week on the restart of the Serie A season amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said Tuesday.

“I think it is very good news that [team training] can resume,” Spadafora told public broadcaster Rai 2. “FIGC reconsidered its initial proposal and this certainly helped. It is now possible to begin [group] training without having to stay in isolation [at the camps].”

Footballers had been allowed individual workouts on May 4, two months after the country went into lockdown and the league was halted on March 9 with 12 rounds left.

Group training was delayed Monday as government and football authorities discussed aspects of a safety protocol for footballers and staff, which requested team to remain at the camp for the two initial weeks.

The government’s scientific panel has now greenlighted new rules that permit footballers to return home after training.

In case of a positive found through the frequent tests at the camp, only the infected person will now be isolated for 14 days, with no quarantine needed for the teammates.

“Today the situation [nationwide] allows us to reconsider these rules and ease them,” said Spadafora, who last week complained about seemingly contradictory requests from Serie A teams to loosen a protocol they had earlier submitted.

Plans from Serie A to recommence the season behind closed doors in mid-June will be discussed with the government.

“I have just called a meeting for May 28 with (domestic federation president Gabriele) Gravina, (Lega president Paolo) Dal Pino and other football representatives,” Spadafora said.

“Because I think we will then have all the data, considering the sanitary emergency, to decide together if and when the league will resume.”

Competitive events are currently blocked until June 14 by a prime ministerial decree issued on Sunday. – dpa