Tears for Aaron-Wooi Yik, cheers for Yew Sin-Ee Yi

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik went to the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) aiming to show their true colours, instead they were shown the exit in the second round in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday.

The world number two and reigning world champions failed to capitalise on a superb first game to go down 21-14, 16-21, 19-21 to 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medallists Lee Yang-Wang Chi Lin of Taiwan in 47 minutes at the Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Indoor Hall at the Al Nasr Club in Dubai.

Meanwhile, the other national men’s doubles pair of Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi, who are ranked eighth in the world, checked into the quarter-finals after a fighting display against Japan’s Ayato Endo-Yuta Takei in the second round.

Yew Sin-Ee Yi bounced back from a first game defeat to down the Japanese pair 10-21, 21-15, 22-20 to set up a quarter-final date with world number one Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia. - Bernama