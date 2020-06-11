Tebas threatens Liga players quarantine after Semedo breach

BARCELONA: Footballers in Spain could be forced to live together in quarantine if they keep breaching coronavirus protocol, La Liga president Javier Tebas (pix) said Thursday.

Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo trained alone on Thursday after attending a gathering of over 20 people in Castelldefels earlier this week, while four Sevilla players were admonished in May for attending a barbecue.

La Liga restarts later Thursday after a three-month suspension because of the pandemic, but in a Zoom call with international media, Tebas warned players may have to be concentrated together to avoid further breaches.

“What we are thinking is that if players keep doing this we’ll have to consider having obligatory concentrations,” said Tebas.

“We wanted to do that but over the last few weeks we saw the clubs were (obeying) the protocols, but if we start to see three or four players at each club disobeying these rules then we’ll have no other remedy than to impose concentrations.

“We hope we don't have to but if people keep going to barbecues and parties we might have to. La Liga has shown a lot of faith in players by not enforcing concentrations so, please, return that confidence, and don't break the rules as that harms La Liga and people's health in general.”

League leaders Barcelona visit Mallorca on Saturday, looking to extend their two-point advantage on Real Madrid.

Semedo was tested for coronavirus along with his teammates on Thursday, as per Liga protocol which sees players tested two days before a game, and if the results are negative he will be allowed to rejoin group training on Friday. – AFP