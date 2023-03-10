Technical problem thwarts Mohd Juwaidi’s medal mission

HANGZHOU: Experienced national archer Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki (pix) blamed his equipment after he was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the men’s individual compound event at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre today.

Mohd Juwaidi, who was aiming for a medal in the event, lost to Joo Jaehoon from South Korea 135-148.

Making his third consecutive appearance at the Asian Games, the compound archer said his defeat was due to a technical problem which hampered his release of the arrow.

“I have no problems dealing with him (Joo) as you could say he is only a junior archer. What happened today was the equipment seemed not to be in tip-top condition, affecting the release of the arrow.

“When the mechanical release or thumb release gave problems with time running out, there was nothing much I could do. So I had to let it go; what a waste because I was targeting (a medal) this event,“ he said here.

He said the matter should not have happened as the equipment had been checked and deemed to be in perfect working order.

He said he would discuss with his coach to ensure the hitch does not recur when he competes in the mixed team and men’s team compound events tomorrow and the day after.

In the mixed team event, Mohd Juwaidi will team up with Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh while in the men’s team, he will partner Alang Ariff Aqil Muhammad Ghaz and Mohamad Syafiq Md Ariffin. -Bernama