Teenager Nur Ameer thrilled to compete in Special Olympics World Games

IPOH: Nineteen-year-old Nur Ameer Muqsiq (pix) (intellectual disability) will represent Malaysia at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany from June 17-25.

Nur Ameer was selected after he won gold in the 100-metre (m) and long jump events at the Special Olympics Malaysia Games in Malacca last August.

In Berlin, Nur Ameer will compete in the 100m, 4x100m and long jump events.

“This is the first time I will be representing the country. I am thrilled and nervous.

“I have been training since last year. I train twice a week at home at the Perak Stadium with my coach,” he told reporters at the AHF-Raja Ashman Shah Hockey Academy Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, here, yesterday.

Meanwhile, his coach, S. Manogaran said Nur Ameer, who also suffers from dyslexia, has always been determined to compete in the Special Olympics World Games.

He described Nur Ameer as someone who is obedient and would always give his full attention during training.

“I have taken him to watch races in stadiums a few times and he would be so excited. He said he wants to do his best to represent the country,” said the coach.

The Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 is specifically for people with intellectual and multiple disabilities and will involve 26 events, including badminton, athletics, bowling and cycling. -Bernama