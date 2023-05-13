Ten Hag: Stars want to join Man Utd despite ownership uncertainty

LONDON: Erik ten Hag (pix) insists Manchester United will be attractive to potential star signings in the close-season despite the uncertainty over the club's ownership.

Ten Hag revealed on Friday he sometimes found it difficult to convince players to join United in his first transfer window after taking charge at Old Trafford last year.

The United manager is expected to be active in the close-season transfer market, with a goalscorer to take the pressure off Marcus Rashford one of his main priorities.

With the Glazer family yet to name a preferred bidder among those hoping to buy United from the Americans, there are many questions to be answered about the club's long-term future.

However, Ten Hag believes he has a clear vision to sell to prospective players after winning the League Cup, United's first trophy for six years, reaching the FA Cup final and lifting them into the Premier League's top four with four games left.

“I see a big difference in comparison with last year. There were a lot of reservations last year when I spoke with players,“ Ten Hag said.

“Now many players see the project, what’s going on, the dynamic and the ambition in this project, the quality especially. They are really keen to come, I’ve noticed that.

“It looks like there were a lot of doubts when we approached players. This year, many quality players really want to come.”

Ten Hag's conversations with players and their agents will be easier if United can lock down fourth place.

Fifth placed Liverpool's six-game winning streak, coupled with successive defeats for Ten Hag's men, has closed the gap to one point on United, who have a game in hand.

“I think in football, particularly top football, it is always a test. We can take confidence and take belief because we have proven we’ve beaten the best teams in the world,“ Ten Hag said ahead of Saturday’s game against Wolves.

“But yes, it’s a test of courage if we can do it because we are in the right position and now we have to finish it.” -AFP