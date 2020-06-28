Ten players left off Pakistan's England tour over virus: cricket board

KARACHI: Pakistan’s cricket team will leave for its tour of England on today without 10 players, after they tested positive for coronavirus at least once this week, the country’s cricket board said yesterday.

The board chief executive Wasim Khan said the players left behind can rejoin the squad of 18 players once they have taken two negative tests.

Players Shadab Khan (pix), Haris Rauf, Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Wahab Riaz, Imran Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain and Kashif Bhatti first tested positive earlier this week.

Follow-up tests found Bhatti, Rauf, Ali and Khan were still positive.

Pakistan’s tour of England is set to include three Tests and three Twenty20 internationals.

The squad will have a 14-day isolation period on arrival before continuing their preparations ahead of the first Test with two internal four-day warm-up matches.

It is expected that the first Test will take place in Manchester in August but the England and Wales Cricket Board said the behind-closed-doors match schedule would be announced in “due course”.

Pakistan is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases, with nearly 200,000 declared cases and more than 4,000 deaths, while cases are falling in Britain. – AFP