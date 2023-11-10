Tennis: Nadal to make comeback from injury at Australian Open

BERLIN: Rafael Nadal is to make his injury comeback at the Australian Open next January, tournament director Craig Tiley told broadcasters Nine’s The Today Show on Wednesday, reported German news agency (dpa).

“We can reveal exclusively here that Rafa will be back. He’s been off for most of the year, and in talking to him over the last few days, he confirmed he will be back, which we’re really excited about. That’s awesome,“ Tiley said.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal has been struggling with hip issues and last played at the Australian Open in January.

He held a press conference ahead of the French Open where many thought he may announce his retirement, but it was only to withdraw from his favourite slam.

However, he has since suggested that 2024 could be his last year as a professional tennis player.

“He’s not going to come into the event unless he thinks he can win it. He’s not going to just show up to play, he’s going to show up to win,“ Tiley said.

The Australian Open director also added that Nick Kyrgios, who’s also been struggling with injury this year, is to play his home Grand Slam next year.

“We know Nick’s been in training, so we expect to see him back,“ he said.

Next year’s Australian Open is to take place on Jan 14 to 28. -Bernama-dpa