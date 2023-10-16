Tennis: Olympic champ Zverev crashes out of Japan open in first round

TOKYO: German tennis star Alexander Zverev lost his first-round match at the ATP tournament in Tokyo on Monday, his second early exit in a row, reported German news agency (dpa).

The Olympic champion was beaten 3-6, 4-6 by Australian Jordan Thompson in 95 minutes. The 26-year-old had previously gone out in his opening match at the Shanghai Masters.

After a missed passing shot for a decisive break in the second set, the world No. 9 roared out his frustration.

Zverev is now in danger of at least losing his good starting position for the ATP Finals in Turin.

He is currently ranked seventh. The best eight players of the season qualify for the Finals in mid-November.-Bernama