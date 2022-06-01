Tennis: PLTA target siblings to strike gold in KL Sukma

IPOH: The Perak Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) are targeting gold medals from Mitsuki Leong Wei Kang and his sister Shihomi Leong Li Xuan at the 2022 Malaysia Games (Sukma) to be held in Kuala Lumpur from July to August.

PLTA vice-president Fazwil Abdul Wahid said this was because the siblings, aged 17 and 14 respectively, are currently training under the Perak Athletes Podium Programme.

“Of course, the pressure is higher because they are medal prospects. We are targeting at least a gold medal from them,” he told a press conference after attending the PLTA hi-tea ceremony here today.

He said the two players were currently actively training at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Field (Polo Field) here in preparation for the Games.

Fazwil hoped that world junior number 168 Mitsuki and world junior number 364 Shihomi would be able to achieve greater success in future tournaments. - Bernama