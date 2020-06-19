Tennis star Djokovic taking time on US Open decision

NEW YORK: Men’s tennis world No.1 Novak Djokovic has not yet ruled out travelling to New York for the US Open in August despite initially expressing doubt about the viability of the event during the coronavirus crisis.

“I would love to go,” Djokovic said in an interview with the Tennis Channel late Thursday. “It’s likely that there’s going to be a better scenario, and all those [safety] measures will loosen up a bit.

“So I’m going to wait a bit and see how it all turns out. Right now, I cannot tell you yes or no.”

The US Open will begin Aug 31 in Flushing Meadows under a strict hygiene protocol proposed by the United States Tennis Association (USTA). Djokovic was previously one of several top players highly critical of first proposals limiting movement and the size of entourage players could bring.

Details are still to be finalized but initially planned restrictions could be eased. The Cincinnati Masters tournament has been moved to New York, from Aug 23, to allow the players to be kept in an isolated bubble while competing. – dpa