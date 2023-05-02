Teong Kim content despite defeat to KL City

KUALA LUMPUR: Perak FC head coach Datuk Lim Teong Kim is content with his players’ performance, despite the team’s 0-3 defeat to Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC, in the 2023 Federal Territories Minister’s Cup yesterday.

He felt that Perak should not have lost the match with a big deficit, after witnessing his players giving a satisfactory performance to rival KL City, in the clash at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras.

“For those who were not at the stadium to watch the match, looking at the score they would think it was an easy win for KL City. I am very disappointed with the results, not with the way we played, but football is about results.

“Of course I am disappointed, but not the way the team played (but) disappointed with the (big) margin; the score should not have been 3 - 0, as if we were a very weak team,” he said at a post-match press conference, after the 2023 Federal Territories Minister’s Cup match here last night.

However, Teong Kim is not panicking, and is committed to forming the best squad to make Perak a team capable of providing competition in the Super League this season.

“I need to give them time to become more mature players, and this will take a while because this cannot be forced onto them...this is the process and it is up to the wisdom of the players. I cannot impose on them because when you do that on the player they will become damaged goods.

“We need to be patient so that they learn from their mistakes; they played well (yesterday) but we also needed to win, not just playing beautifully,” he said.

Perak will start the Super League campaign this season against Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC at Perak Stadium, Ipoh on 25 Feb. - Bernama