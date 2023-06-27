Teong Kim demands Perak FC settle 16 months’ outstanding wages

IPOH: After remaining silent for almost a month following his firing, former Perak FC head coach Datuk Lim Teong Kim has finally demanded the club settle his outstanding wages of 16 months.

Teong Kim, who showed up with his lawyer Adam Yap Boon Han at the Industrial Relations Department here filed a claim, alleging that the termination of his two-year contract was done unlawfully.

“The contract was terminated effective May 24. As it has been only eight months, we view the termination as premature and tantamount to an unlawful and unjust termination.

“He has rights from a legal point of view and the department can act as a mediator. If both parties cannot reach an agreement, the matter will be referred to the Industrial Court and a trial will be conducted,” Adam said at a media conference after lodging a complaint under Section 20 of the Industrial Relations Act 1967 at the department here today.

Perak FC chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azim Mohd Zabidi had revealed in a previous statement that Teong Kim was fired following the team’s bad performance in 12 Super League matches.

Teong Kim’s appointment as head coach in September last year had sparked hope that better things were in store for the team that was troubled for two seasons over unpaid outstanding salary issues.

Unfortunately, the club only managed two wins and three draws while losing seven times during his tenure for a total of nine points out of 12 matches.

The former head coach did express his disappointment over being terminated mid-season as he said forming a new team needed time for change to take effect.

“I could see players were learning even though we lost, we saw changes and the impact, that’s why I said I needed time for all that.

“I do thank Abdul Azim for giving me the opportunity and trusting me to handle the team. I don’t want to blame anyone over this issue as it’s normal in football that coaches and players come and go. I entered Perak FC on good terms, so let me leave on similar terms so that it’s a win-win situation for everyone,” he said, adding that he would take some time off from football for now, but did not reject the possibility of returning to coaching if his services were needed.-Bernama