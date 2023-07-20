Terengganu Football Association dismayed with TFC’s performance

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu FC’s (TFC) quality of play, which has been declining in the Malaysian League (M League), has begun to attract the attention of the Terengganu Football Association’s (PBSNT) board of directors.

Since the beginning of the season, the squad coached by CroatianTomislav Steinbruckner has been seen performing inconsistently to the point of unsettling Terengganu football fans.

On social media, supporters of the team are comparing the squad’s achievements this season with last year when the Turtles were under the guidance of local head coach, Nafuzi Zain.

There are even calls for PBSNT to sack the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Terengganu Football Club Sdn Bhd (TFCSB), Ab Rasid Jusoh, to take responsibility for the decline and poor performance of the team.

Although a player reshuffle was made in the second transfer window this month, TFC still failed to win and the highlight was just a goalless draw when facing lower ranked team PDRM FC in the Super League at the Petaling Jaya City Stadium (MBPJ) last Sunday.

Terengganu Youth Development, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee chairman, Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah said the state government was indeed not satisfied with the poor performance of TFC who currently only rank sixth in the Super League.

Accordingly, he urged that TFC immediately improve on the existing weaknesses and improve the quality of their game before his side intervenes and takes appropriate action.

“We are aware of TFC’s poor performance and we also take not of the suggestions made by supporters to improve TFC.

“In any case, the proposal to change the CEO... it can’t be proposed today change straightaway today. He is a government official, but with what we have invested, we will not remain silent,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Wan Sukairi said that the inconsistent performance is also feared will continue until the 2023 Asian Football Confederation(AFC) Cup which is expected to start in September.

“That is one of our concerns and this matter was also discussed in the PBSNT board of directors meeting recently.

“So we hope TFC can do something and also take into account the views of the fans because they are die-hard supporters who understand the ins and outs of the football world,“ said Wan Sukairi, adding that he has no plans to hold a meeting with the TFCSB management so far. -Bernama