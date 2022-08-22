Terengganu need to sharpen their finishing

KUANTAN: Terengganu FC may have beaten Sri Pahang 2-1 in the Super League last night but chief coach Nafuzi Zain is still unhappy with their lack of scoring power.

He said they wasted many scoring opportunities in the match against Sri Pahang at Stadium Darul Makmur here.

“The lack of finishing is the main factor which caused Terengganu to drop points in several matches before this. There is no point playing a beautiful game but ending up losing.

“Like in tonight’s (yesterday) match, our players had many chances but failed to score an early goal. And they committed a simple mistake to let Sri Pahang take the lead,” he told reporters after the match.

Terengganu cracked Sri Pahang’s five-match unbeaten run by coming from behind to register the win after the Elephants took the lead in the 47th minute through Manuel Federico Hildalgo.

Terengganu equalised in the 72nd minute through Habib Haroon Saaed’s header before Petrus Shitembi found the net for them three minutes before full time.

Nafuzi attributed the win to Terengganu’s fighting spirit and team work.

Terengganu are lying in fourth spot with 26 points after 16 matches while Sri Pahang are fifth with 21 points from 17 matches.

Sri Pahang interim head coach Datuk Dollah Salleh said his team paid the price for being too cautious.

“When you were too cautious, the players tended to drop back, giving space to the opponents and losing the initiative in attack.

“There was a plan to play defensively but not to the extent of allowing our opponents to seize the opportunity and score goals,“ he added. - Bernama