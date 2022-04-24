TFC appeals to MFL to review amended Super League schedule

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu Football Club Sdn Bhd is appealing to Malaysian Football League (MFL) to review the changes in the Super League schedule which it described as killing to the team.

Its chief executive officer Ab Rasid Jusoh said he understands the reshuffle is aimed at giving way to the preparation of the national SEA Games squad but was upset and disappointed as the decision was made without any discussion with Terengganu FC (TFC) which is considered a partner of MFL.

He said the club has strong reasons to disagree with the amendments, especially in the match-packed schedule which would affect the performance of players.

“Before this, we have gone through the episode of postponement of matches due to Covid-19 and it clearly affected the performance of TFC players negatively after two consecutive losses.

“Nonetheless, after struggling for four matches, we succeeded in building good momentum. I am worried if there were more changes, our training plans would be upset again and can result in disappointments for us,” he told reporters.

Apart from that, Ab Rasid said the reshuffle would also affect the financial status of the club which has made early bookings for flights and accommodation in Sabah as a costing-saving measure.

He said as a professional club which is still struggling, all expenses of the team have to be prudent to avoid unfortunate consequences later.

“I believe Selangor FC is also affected over the matter as the changes involved two teams only. I hope the matter could be reconsidered and we are hoping MFL would give a little more relaxation so that we can improve our standings in the league,” he said.

When asked whether he was prepared to release nine players for the Hanoi SEA Games centralised training camp on May 1 . he said TFC is already facing a lack of players due to injuries.

“From 26 TFC players registered, only 16 can be fielded due to injuries.

“In fact, it involved leading players such as Kipre Thectche, Faiz Nasir, Sharin Sapien and Sharmiza Yusof,“ he said. - Bernama