TFC counting on new import Nurillo Tukhtasinov to deliver against the cops

KUALA NERUS: New import player Nurillo Tukhtasinov (pix) will be Terengganu FC's (TFC) 'weapon' when they face PDRM FC in the Super League at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ) tomorrow night.

TFC Head Coach, Tomislav Steinbruckner said Nurillo, who was once crowned as the best midfielder in the Uzbekistan League, arrived in Terengganu a few days ago and underwent training sessions with other teammates.

According to Steinbruckner, despite still being new, the 26-year-old player has had no problems building compatibility with teammates and understanding the training and game patterns he wants.

“Yes we can see his quality. He is a very good shooter like from distance. From left to the right... he is good on both foot.

“I think he is what (player) we need. He is a midfielder... I really hope he can give something and improve our team. We will see him in first perfomance tomorrow night,“ he said when met a the team’s training session at Kompleks Gong Badak here yesterday.

In the meantime, the Croatian also reminded his men to be wary of the threat of The Cops, who have performed well in their last few matches.

According to him, the Turtles have no other choice but to collect three full points in tomorrow night's game if they do not want to fall to a lower position in the Super League.

“I looked at the four last matches of PDRM. Last match they lost to Kedah, but only to penalty. Before that they had three winns in row, against Sabah, Selangor and Kelantan.

“The results show that they are a good, strong and disciplined team. We must be at the top level to collect three points,“ he said.

TFC are currently in sixth place in the league with 24 points while PDRM FC in eighth place with 22 points. -Bernama