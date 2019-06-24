TFC fails to get transfer cert for Brazilian Camilo

KUALA TERENGGANU: The hopes of Terengganu football fans to see Luis Gustavo Camilo of Brazil in action for Terengganu FC (TFC) for the rest of the season appear to have been dashed.

This is because the Terengganu Football Association (TFA) has failed to obtain the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) from the International Football Federation (FIFA).

TFA secretary-general Datuk Tengku Farouk Husin Tengku Abdul Jalil said the world governing body could not issue the certificate because TFA’s application was made at the end of the transfer window.

“TFA’s decision to change imported players was also done at the last minute.

“The ITC application (by TFA) was made within the transfer window but according to FIFA, the period has actually closed,“ he said when met by reporters at the Primula Hotel Hari Raya celebration here today.

Tengku Farouk Husin said TFA had filed its first appeal to FIFA through the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) recently but was rejected.

The second appeal has been submitted and TFA hopes to receive a positive response from FIFA to enable Camilo, who is also known as ‘The Tanker’, to play for TFC.

He said they are keeping in touch with the Ferroviaria Club management in Brazil to discuss Camilo’s position in the event FIFA again rejected TFA’s appeal. — Bernama