TFC hoping to avoid ‘banana skin’ in M’sia cup opener against KL Rovers

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC (TFC) head coach Tomislav Steinbruckner is hoping to avoid any slip-ups at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras tomorrow night in the Super League team’s Malaysia Cup round of 16 first-leg match against Kuala Lumpur Rovers.

He said although KL Rovers is an M3 league side it was still no excuse for the Turtles squad to take things lightly in their preparations.

He said TFC not only needed the win to march into the next round of the prestigious competition, but it would also serve as a morale-booster for the return leg and their remaining games in the Super League.

“We consider ourselves as favourites in these games... but we have to prove it on the road.

“Of course, we expect to go the next round. So I hope every player can play well... contribute and make sure we win,” he told reporters here today.

For the upcoming match, Steinbrucker hinted that he may field TFC junior squad player Muhammad Ubaidullah Shamsul Fazili.

This after senior squad defender Shahrul Nizam Ros Hasni was suspended after collecting three yellow cards.

“Other players like Adisak (Adisak Kraisorn) and Omid (Omid Nazari) are not ready because of injuries. But Azam Azmi returns to the team,” he said.

Meanwhile, team captain Habib Haroon said his charges must not underestimate Wan Mustafa Wan Ismail’s side tomorrow night.

Habib expects KL Rovers to push TFC hard and try to secure a good result before heading to Kuala Terengganu for the return match on Aug 18.-Bernama