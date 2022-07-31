TFC players told to end losing streak

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC (TFC) head coach Nafuzi Zain called on his men to rise up and fight for victory when they face PJ City FC in their Super League match at their home turf the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium, tomorrow night.

He said TFC were no longer in a position to lose after two consecutive defeats to Sabah FC and Negeri Sembilan FC (NSFC) which resulted in them dropping six points.

Therefore, he reminded all his players to be more focused and avoid simple mistakes that could result in them being punished especially in front of their own supporters.

“We already lost to The Phoenix (PJ City) in the first round. So at home we don’t want to lose again.

“The results of our away matches are not good, so the players must fight back to be in the top three in the league,“ he said when met by reporters.

In the meantime, Nafuzi said his pillar of defence, import player Pape Diakite, who was suspended for two matches, will be available for tomorrow’s match.

However, he is still beset by worries as some of his main players have health problems and have to be rested for tomorrow’s match.

“So far Faiz Nasir, Zuasyraf and Azali still have fever while (striker) Kipre Tcheche has contracted influenza and has been given leave. This is a bit worrying because they are our key players.

“Besides that, there are also other key players who are injured and in a 50-50 situation to play. We will decide the main squad this afternoon... let’s see which players are left,“ he said. - Bernama