TFC relieved first choice keeper Rahadiazli free of serious injury

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu FC (TFC) are relieved that their first-choice goalkeeper, Rahadiazli Rahalim, who was injured and passed out during the Super League match against Melaka United FC last night is free of serious injury.

TFC chief executive officer Ab Rasid Jusoh the Under-23 national squad goalkeeper was fully conscious and in stable condition

He added that Rahadiazli had been transferred to the normal ward after an examination found no internal bleeding or fractures to any part of the body or head.

“It was definitely a frightening incident especially since TFC will be in the finals of the FA Cup against Johor Darul Ta’zim this Saturday.

“Even though he is free from (serious) injury, Rahadiazli has not yet been discharged by the medical team, who are still monitoring him,“ he said in a statement today.

Rahadiazli got injured in the 46th minute of the match after he collided with Melaka’s substitute Harith Naem Jaineh when going for the ball in the penalty area.

Meanwhile, Terengganu coach Nafuzi Zain said the news came as a relief to the team and also the supporters of the black and white squad who were eagerly awaiting the FA Cup final action at the Bukit Jalil Stadium.

“It is not yet certain whether Rahadiazli will be able to train with us tomorrow. But we have two goalkeepers that we usually rotate, the other being Suhaimi Husin, and both of them have cumulatively played about the same number of matches.

“Surely, I would prefer Rahadiazli to be in the final, but if the situation does not permit, we have two more goalkeepers, Suhaimi and Sharmiza Yusof, who are ready to play,” he added when contacted. - Bernama