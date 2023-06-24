TFC want to capitalise on home ground to enter FA Cup final

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC (TFC) want to take advantage of their home turf to defeat Kuala Lumpur City FC (KL City FC) in the FA Cup semi-finals at Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium (SSMZA) tomorrow night.

TFC head coach, Tomislav Steinbruckner said his boys need to seize the opportunity and advantage to overcome the squad under his compatriot, Bojan Hodak who is now riding high in the Malaysia League.

He said with more than 15,000 tickets sold, Terengganu supporters are hoping for the Turtles to repeat their feat of advancing into the FA Cup final like the last season.

“I cannot say we are favourable but you know, Kuala Lumpur on the table (Super League Chart) has more points but our team is quite okay.

“But my confidence is because we play at home and we have all support from our fans,“ he said when met during the training session at Gong Badak Complex, here.

Besides, Steinbruckner, who is more popularly known as Tommy, also reminded his men to be smart in controlling their emotions and not to make simple mistakes to avoid being punished with a goal.

Even the defence lineup and attacking machinery of The City Boys also need to be tightly controlled so that TFC's goal is intact.

“We know KL City FC have many quality players like Kipre Tchetche, Romel Morales and national player, Paulo Josue... how he scored and his free kick is also very good.

“But I believe in my team and I hope they can show a good game to win and go into the final,“ he said.

He also said that the Turtles squad is also fully prepared if the match has to be dragged to extra time or a penalty shootout. -Bernama