Thai King’s Cup: Malaysia bow out in men’s regu semis

BANGKOK: Malaysia crashed out in the semi-finals of the men’s regu event after losing 2-0 to Thailand in the 35th Thai King’s Cup World Sepak Takraw Championships here today.

The first regu of Zarif Marican Ibrahim Marican, Muhammad Afifuddin Mohd Razali and Aidil Aiman Azwawi went down 13-21, 20-22 to Thailand’s Kritsanapong Nontakote, Jirasak Pakbuangoen and Rachan Viphan.

The second national regu of Haziq Hairul Nizam Muhammad, Noraizat Mohd Nordin and Amirul Zazwan Amir found themselves trailing so far behind Thais Siriwat Sakha, Pornchai Kaokaew and Yodsawat Uthaijaronsri that the Malaysian camp had to bring in Zulkifli Abd Razak and Muhammad Azlan Alias.

The changes, however, made no difference as the Thais prevailed 21-10, 21-16 to hand Malaysia the disappointment of another semi-final exit.

On Tuesday (July 26), Zulkifli Abd Razak, Muhammad Afifuddin Mohd Razali and Amirul Zazwan Amir suffered the same fate when they lost 2-0 to the home team in the semi-finals of the inter-regu event.

“We do know the strength of the Thai team in sepak takraw, but our players put up a fierce competition in today’s semi-finals.

“We managed to take them to a tie-break in the first set of the first regu but our players made a few mistakes towards the end of the match and this allowed the Thais to win 21-13, 22-20,“ national coach Mohd Rashidi Nordin he told Bernama.

Earlier today, the national sepak takraw squad again lost to South Korea 2-1 in the Group B competition of the Premier Division men’s regu event.

The first regu of Zarif Marican Ibrahim Marican, Azlan Alias and Farhan Adam lost to Lee Woo Jin, Kim Young Man and Lee Myung Jung 16-21, 22-20, 17-21.

The second regu of Ahmad Aizat Norazmi, Muhammad Afifuddin Mohd Razali and Aidil Aiman Azwawi lost to Lim Tae Qyun, Seow Woo Youngsu and Jeong Won Deok 19-21, 21-15, 9-21.

However, the third regu of Haziq Hairul Nizam, Hafizul Hayazi Adnan and Amirul Zazwan Amir defeated Shim Jae Chel, Jeong Ha Sung and Shin Seong Tae 21-14, 21-9.

Tomorrow, the national sepak takraw squad will take on Laos in the men’s regu final. - Bernama