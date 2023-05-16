Thailand confident of hosting successful 2025 SEA Games

PHNOM PENH: Thailand is confident that it will host a successful 2025 SEA Games in three provinces - Bangkok, Chonburi and Songkhla - from Dec 9-20, 2025.

Sports Authority of Thailand governor Gongsak Yodmani said all preparations are in place to ensure the 33rd edition of the biennial Games will run smoothly.

He said no new infrastructure will be built for the Games as they opt to renovate the current venues, including the main venue, the Rajamangala Stadium.

He added that they also do not plan to build a new sports village to accommodate the athletes from the region as they are looking to locate them in the universities or hotels in the three provinces.

“There’ll be no new infrastructure as we try to do everything within the limited budget, but it must be done to a high standard (venue renovation).

“We are confident we can have the best preparation for every country to come and enjoy not only the competition but also the hospitality and harmonicity from us to ASEAN countries,” he told a press conference here, today.

Meanwhile, Gongsak said they have yet to finalise the number of sports and venues that will be featured as these will be discussed with the SEA Games Federation (SEAGF) later.

However, he hinted that most of the sports will be played in Bangkok; with watersports events in Chonburi; and football and sepak takraw in Songkhla.

The 33rd edition of SEA Games will be the sixth time that Thailand will be hosting the biennial Games., having last organised the 2007 edition in at Nakhon Ratchasima. - Bernama