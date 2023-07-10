Thailand foil Malaysia's mission to retain men's inter-regu gold

JINHUA (China): The national men's sepak takraw squad failed to defend the inter-regu gold medal at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games after losing to Thailand 0-2 in the final at Jinhua Gymnasium Sports Center here today.

Despite taking home the silver, the national team showed great fighting spirit to challenge their sleek opponents, especially in the second set, but luck was on the side of Thais who were crowned champions after a 21-15, 21-19 victory.

In the first set, the national trio of Mohamad Azlan Alias, Amirul Zazwan Amir and Muhammad Zarif Marican started well when they managed to tie the score at 11-11 before Thailand with the line-up of Pansan Pichet, Yupadee Pattarapong and Khamchan Sittipong, widen the gap.

Trailing 11-14, the country's head coach Ahmad Jais Baharun brought in Mohammad Syahir Mohd Rosdi to replace Muhammad Zarif in an attempt to change the match, but the gamble failed to have an effect and Thailand won the first set.

In the second set, the match was intense which saw both teams chasing each other point for point with Malaysia tying the score four times, besides continuing to rotate the tekong while Thailand maintained their trio.

Malaysia and Thailand were tied seven times throughout the second set at 10-10, 16-16, 17-17 and 18-18, but experience and composure separated the two teams as they saw the opponent win 21-19 to confirm gold.

Speaking to reporters after the final, Ahmad Jais said his men had tried their best to compete with Thailand, who indeed had the edge in terms of attack and defence.

He said several controversies involving the referee's decision in the match also had an impact on the players' focus.

“Even though we fell behind in the first set and failed to compete with them, in the second set we started to rise in terms of defence and attack, but some controversies weakened the team’s momentum to some extent, and lost in the second set,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Syahir said he and his teammates had given everything on the court to try to bring home the gold.

“We all know that Thailand are a strong team, so we really gave all our best at the Asian Games.

“In this final we really fought hard but luck was not on our side to win the gold,“ said the 27-year-old player.

The match saw Thailand regaining the gold it won last time in the 2014 edition in Incheon, South Korea.

In the meantime, the bronze medal of the event was awarded to the Philippines and Vietnam after they were eliminated in the semi-finals, yesterday. -Bernama