Thailand King’s Cup: Malaysia’s mission not accomplished

KUALA LUMPUR: The national sepak takraw squad’s desire to upstage archrivals and hosts Thailand in the final of the men’s team regu event of the 36th King’s Cup Sepak Takraw Championship was dashed when they lost 2-0 in Nakhon Ratchasima ( Korat) today.

The Malaysian first regu of Mohammad Syahir Mohd Rosdi, Khairol Zaman Hamir Akhbar and Mohd Muqlis Borhan went down 18-21, 9-21 to the Thai regu of Sittipong Khamchan, Pichet Pansan and Wichan Temkort.

Any hopes of a fightback evaporated when the second regu of Mohamad Azlan Alias, Muhammad Zarif Marican Ibrahim Marican and Farhan Adam fell 14-21, 14-21 to Siriwat Sakha, Warayut Chantarasena and Pattarapong Yupadee.

The result meant Malaysia had to settle for the silver medal.

However, coach Ahmad Jais Baharun’s men deserve praise for making the final, thus bettering the bronze medal they won in the previous edition.

The national sepak takraw squad checked into the final after defeating Myanmar 2-0 in yesterday’s semi-finals.

On Wednesday (July 12), the national team had to settle for a silver medal in the men’s inter-regu final after also losing to the host’s main squad.-Bernama