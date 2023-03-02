Thailand Masters: Sole Malaysian survivor Tze Yong knocked out

BANGKOK: National men’s singles shuttler Ng Tze Yong crashed out of the quarter-finals of the Thailand Masters at the Nimibutr Stadium here today.

The 22-year-old Tze Yong lost 14-21, 20-22 to Hong Kong’s world number 18 Angus Ng Ka Long.

Following Tze Yong’s exit, there are no Malaysian shuttlers left in the competition.

After losing the first game tamely, Tze Yong gave a better display in the second where he led 14-10 before Angus had a run of points to lead 15-14.

Tze Yong, who is ranked 29th in the world, said Angus controlled the match better.

“In the first game, I played slightly slow while in the second I failed to control the shuttle,” he told Bernama. - Bernama