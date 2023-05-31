Thailand Open: Tze Yong, Jun Hao, three mixed doubles pairs through to round two

BANGKOK: National men’s singles shuttlers Ng Tze Yong and Leong Jun Hao cleared their Thailand Open 2023 first-round hurdles in contrasting fashion at the Huamak Indoor Stadium, here, today.

World number 24 Tze Yong needed just 33 minutes to dispose of India’s Priyanshu Rajwat 21-19, 21-10 to set up a second-round date with world number five and top seed Chou Tien Chen of Taiwan tomorrow.

“There was a strong draught but I was able to pull through and win the first game. That gave me the confidence to play better in the second game.

“I will give my best again tomorrow. I will discuss the strategy with my coach later,” he told Bernama.

Jun Hao, meanwhile, had to huff and puff his way to a 16-21, 21-16, 21-12 win over Thailand’s Sitthikom Thammasin.

“In the first game, I played against the wind and that made it difficult for me to hit the shuttle. He (Sitthikom) took advantage of it and attacked me.

“I then changed my strategy and played more aggressively in the second and third games and it paid off,” said Jun Hao, who will face Christo Popov of France in the second round.

Cheam June Wei, however, had no such luck as he went down fighting 18-21, 21-18, 14-21 to China’s All England champion Li Shi Feng, who is also the top seed.

In mixed doubles, three out of the four national pairs made it to the second round, led by Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei, who stunned third seeds and world number five Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping of China 21-15, 19-21, 21-19 in 62 minutes.

Chan Peng Soon-Cheah Yee See and professional pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jamie followed suit.

Peng Soon-Yee See edged Terry Hee Yong Kai-Jessica Tan Wei Han of Singapore 15-21, 21-11, 22-20 while Soon Huat-Shevon ousted Hong Kong’s Reginald Lee Chun Hei-Ng Tsz Yao 19-21, 21-15, 21-15 in 57 minutes.

“In the first game, I did not do well and made lots of mistakes. Thankfully, Soon Huat covered for me and we communicated well and managed to win our first-round match,” said Shevon.

In tomorrow’s second round, Tang Jie-Ee Wei will face Japan’s Yuki Kaneko-Misaki Matsutomo; Peng Soon-Yee See will be up against fifth-seeded South Koreans Kim Won Ho-Jeong Na Eun; and Soon Huat-Shevon will take on Hong Kong’s Jordan Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet.

The mixed doubles pair of Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing were the odd ones out, going down 21-15, 16-21, 16-21 to Taiwan’s Ye Hong Wei-Lee Chia-Hsin.

It was also the end of the road for women’s singles ace Goh Jin Wei as she went down 11-21, 19-21 to Hsu Wen-chi of Taiwan. - Bernama