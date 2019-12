ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes is ready to embrace more challenges in The Home Of Martial Arts in 2020.

After closing out his 15th year as a professional mixed martial artist with an epic rear-naked choke win against long-time rival Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon, Fernandes is ready to move on to the next chapter of his sparkling career.

“It was an honour fighting him four times,” the AMC Pankration said about one of mixed martial art’s greatest rivalries.

“I won the first time, and the second time he came forward with everything he had and won by split decision. The third time he got me with illegal elbows to the back of my head and was disqualified.”

“In the fourth fight between us, I submitted him again and showed I was a better mixed martial arts fighter. He is great, and he can be a future champion. But today, I am the champion.”

The Brazilian athlete may be 39 years old, but his thirst for success has yet to be quenched.

In 13 appearances, “The Flash” only lost once, and even then it was by split decision.

However, those records mean nothing to the humble athlete who wants to continue being a hero in and out of the Circle.

“I have to thank God for the opportunities, for the love and for all the people He has put in my life,” the multiple-time World Champion said.

“As an athlete, I finished the year by bringing the belt back home, and, as a father, I am seeing my children grow up. It was a pretty good year for me.”

With the new year just around the corner, “The Flash” wants to continue his remarkable feat in the martial arts world. He has kept himself sharp despite only competing twice this year, and he promises to return with a bang come 2020.

“I want to keep breaking records in ONE Championship. I am not the kind of guy who asks for fights,” he said.

“I can fight anyone they put in front of me, but there is John Lineker, who just joined.”

“But [regardless of who I face next], I will be ready to defend my title and keep breaking records.”

ONE Championship kickstarts the new year with ONE: A NEW TOMORROW in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, 10 January.

Download the ONE Super App to catch all the action live and for free.