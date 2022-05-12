The Music Run by CIMB returns with 20,000 participants running for sustainability

A throng of 20,000 participants gathered to take part in The Music Run by CIMB at Technology Park Malaysia (TPM), Bukit Jalil. With CIMB Group (CIMB) returning as the Presenting Partner for the second time, The Music Run by CIMB continues its mission to champion innovation for sustainability to leave a long-lasting positive impact on the environment, economy and society. This year’s event was organised in collaboration with YTL-SV Carbon, which successfully offset CO2 emissions through close monitoring and tracking of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from various on-ground sustainability initiatives, making it Malaysia’s largest carbon-neutral event. With its Live The Beat philosophy, The Music Run by CIMB encouraged participants to live in the present to the fullest and lead a more active lifestyle for both physical and mental wellbeing, in addition to playing a collective role for a sustainable future. “We are pleased to bring back The Music Run by CIMB, a unique event that connects people who share the same passion for running and music. Additionally, as a purpose-driven Group, we also understand the importance of embedding sustainability in everything that we do, to create positive impacts across the business ecosystem, as well as the community. The event was able to realise that through various on-ground initiatives, reinforcing our collective shared values to adopt best sustainability practices in our everyday lives. We hope participants enjoyed the event and created fun memories, while doing their part for the benefit of future generations,” said Dato’ Abdul Rahman Ahmad, Group Chief Executive Officer of CIMB. “Participants were especially eager to return after a three-year hiatus. This was apparent from the record-breaking ticket sales which saw over 6,000 tickets being sold in the first 24 hours! This year, we could clearly see how experience seekers and avid runners from diverse backgrounds united under shared collective values towards sustainability,” said Callum Meehan, Event Director of Fresh Events Asia.

Jeffrey Ross, General Manager of Fresh Events Asia, added “we are absolutely delighted to see so many young Malaysians attending an event that champions both health and sustainability. The Music Run by CIMB is known as Asia’s Fittest Party and everybody certainly entered into the spirit of the event and had a fantastic time! Our thanks to CIMB for partnering with us again to produce this amazing experience. We look forward to seeing everybody again in 2023!” The music-infused running event is known for its “Sound Track’’ with over 100 speakers lined up along the 5KM running track, which saw 20,000 participants crossing the finishing line. The run ended with an energetic Live The Beat festival, a one-of-a-kind party for all participants to enjoy a fun, safe and healthy experience. The 2100-square-foot stage welcomed back international performers Sam Withers and Jesse Lawrence from Australia, as well as rising local artists Saint Kylo, Airliftz and Aida Azrin.

The women’s champion of the Timed Run, Penny Loh shared “It was my very first time participating in The Music Run by CIMB and to place first in the timed run is another achievement I am proud to have under my belt as an avid runner. The Music Run was an enjoyable and very unique experience. The energy from the running track was just contagious, coming from the speakers playing the music and from my fellow runners. Congratulations to all participants who took part in this year’s The Music Run by CIMB and I look forward to the next one!”