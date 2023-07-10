The Pocket Rocketman to return to training in two weeks

KUALA LUMPUR: National track cycling champion Datuk Azizulhasni Awang is expected to return to training in another two to three weeks as he has almost recovered from an injury he suffered in an accident while training at the National Velodrome, Nilai, Negeri Sembilan recently.

Azizulhasni said that after the wounds had healed, he will undergo physiotherapy.

“There was an internal wound in my hip (soft tissue damage) which has not fully healed and I will also go for ultrasound treatment. I will focus on physiotherapy treatment after this to recover faster and return to training,“ he said.

He told reporters after being appointed as the product ambassador for FGV’s Bright Cow yogurt here, today.

Last month, Mohd Azizulhasni was involved in a high-speed accident while accelerating to catch up with a motorcycle in front of him and the incident caused him the chance to compete at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games in China.

Meanwhile, he is optimistic that his teammate, Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom will come out stronger at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan after showing an encouraging performance to win bronze medals in the men’s sprint and men’s keirin events in Hangzhou.

“For me, it is an acceptable achievement. We know the level of track cycling in Asia is very high. The Japanese and Chinese teams are one of the best countries including our country,“ he said.

At the same time, he was also proud of the achievements of the men’s and women’s sprint squads who each brought home bronze in Hangzhou.

On Sept 26, the national track cycling camp grabbed two bronze medals in the women’s sprint trio and the men’s sprint team.

Nurul Aliana Syafika Azizan, Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri and Anis Amira Rosidi with a time of 49.025s conquered the country’s first medal in the event since it was contested in the 2014 edition in Incheon, South Korea, while the trio of Umar Hasbullah, Muhammad Ridwan Sahrom and Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis displayed energetic cycling to finish in 44.165s for the bronze. - Bernama