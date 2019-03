THE meteoric rise of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) has as much been fuelled by millennials as by the decline of boxing.

The older generation’s refusal to accept MMA as a sport is exactly the sort of rigidity that plagues boxing, shifting the attention of the easily distracted younger generation, to the former, which delivers bite-sized high octane action.

Well, how does MMA differ from boxing really?

Much of MMA’s allure rests on its no holds barred fights that are not hindered by restrictions.

While boxing is based solely on punches above the waist, the MMA involves a wide array of martial arts skills like kicking, grappling, throwing opponents to the ground, aside from just punching.

MMA fighters often pack a myriad of martial arts skills such as Taekwondo, Kickboxing, Muay Thai, Judo, Karate, and Jiu-jutsu, just to name a few.

Boxers are prevented from hitting their opponents when they are down, whereas in MMA fighters can land a volley of punches on the opponent for as long as the referee deems it permissible.

Aside from title fights which last five rounds, conventional MMA fights have three rounds of five minutes each. However, a bout can be brought to an end by a technical knockout or submission.

MMA fights take place in a caged octagon with no edges, unlike the square ring in which boxers fight. This means MMA fighters have got to be always on their toes, anticipating blows on any parts of their bodies.

This explains why MMA fighters often maintain a distance from their opponents as opposed to boxers, whose primary movements are more sidewards.

ONE Championship (ONE) and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) are the behemoths of the MMA industry. However, these two couldn’t have been more different from each other. Having been in existence for 26 years, UFC has built a massive following in the western world.

However, the whole premise of UFC is built on developing animosity between fighters, often resulting in foul-mouthed rants and theatre which can be repulsive at times.

Much of ONE’s rapid rise, on the other hand, owes a lot to its commitment to values and its impact on human lives.

It taps on the fact that Asia is very much the home of martial arts, and what is witnessed in UFC is a form of a westernised version of what Asians hold dear.

In an interview with Forbes last year, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong was at pains to point out how the warrior spirit is about integrity, humility, honour, respect, courage, discipline, and compassion – which are things Asians strongly relate to.

“I thought to myself, there had to be a way to highlight each of the martial arts that originated from the variety of Asian cultures, and ONE Championship was it,” Sityodtong said

“In UFC you witness an Americanised version of what martial arts is. Real, true, authentic martial arts has to do more with values and how it impacts the human soul,” he added.

A perfect illustration of this came following ONE: Hero’s Ascent in Manila recently. Having just relinquished his ONE flyweight world championship crown to Brazil’s Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes in front of 20,000 boisterous home fans, Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio was in no mood for cocky mind games.

“Sorry Filipinas if I didn’t make it tonight. This is part of it (life)... full of ups and downs. Tonight is not my night, it is Adriano’s night. But the road doesn’t end here.

“I‘ve lost before, its time to get back to the drawing board. We are the people of the mountain, there’s no mountain we cannot conquer,” he said, to cheers from the media.

With a footprint in 138 countries and over one billion viewers worldwide, ONE’s rise from its inception in 2011, has been nothing short of remarkable. It has 45 events planned for 2019. For more information visit https://www.onefc.com/