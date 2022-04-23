Thomas Cup: Aaron relishes skipper’s role

KUALA LUMPUR: When Aaron Chia skippered the national team for the first time in the Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) 2022 in February, Malaysia clinched their maiden title in the tournament held in Shah Alam.

Now, the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) are again counting on him to lead the charge in the prestigious men’s team Thomas Cup 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, from May 8-15.

Aaron, who partners Soh Wooi Yik in men’s doubles, is unfazed, adding that the role of team skipper does not add any extra pressure on him.

In fact, the Tokyo Olympic 2020 men’s doubles bronze medallist said the experience gained at the BATC 2022 would only serve to spur him to inspire sixth-seeded Malaysia to spring a surprise in Thailand next month.

“Although the Thomas Cup is different from the BATC, I do not feel any pressure. As captain, I want to motivate my team.

“It will be an honour for me to lead my team and try to win the Thomas Cup,” he told Bernama when contacted.

In Bangkok, Malaysia have been drawn in Group D along with second seeds and 2014 Thomas Cup champions Japan, England and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Aaron believes that the inclusion of professional players, such as world number 35 men’s singles shuttler Liew Daren and 2021 World Championships men’s doubles bronze medallists Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi, would add more depth to the squad as announced by BAM on Wednesday.

“The presence of Daren and Yew Sin-Ee Yi will surely make us stronger in our quest for Thomas Cup glory,” he said.

Apart from the veteran Daren, Malaysia will bank on world number seven Lee Zii Jia, Ng Tze Yong, Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin and Leong Jun Hao in men’s singles; while 2022 German Open champion Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani and newcomer Chia Weijie will accompany Aaron-Wooi Yik and Yew Sin-Ee Yi in men’s doubles. - Bernama