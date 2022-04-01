Thomas Cup: Malaysia drawn together with Japan in group stage

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will once again play against Japan in the group stage after being drawn together in the same group for the 2022 Thomas Cup, scheduled to take place in Bangkok, Thailand from May 8 to 15.

Second seed Japan were drawn in Group D, along with sixth-seeded Malaysia, England and New Zealand during the virtual draw held in Bangkok today. The national team will have to overcome the early challenge of facing both Japan and England to qualify for the next round.

Meanwhile, defending champions Indonesia will also face a tough time against Group A teams, South Korea, Singapore and hosts Thailand.

Teams in Group B, on the other hand, have more or less equal odds of advancing to the next round, with seventh seed China going against Denmark, France and Algeria.

Lastly, Taiwan, India, Germany and Canada were drawn in Group C.

The national women’s team meanwhile, will be in for a torrid time as they are drawn to compete against hosts Thailand, Denmark and Egypt in Group C for the Uber Cup competition.

Favourites Japan have been drawn in Group A, along with Indonesia, France and Germany, while Group B will comprise of defending champions China, Taiwan, Spain and Australia.

Finally, South Korea, India, Canada and the United States were drawn in Group D.

The national men’s squad qualified for the Thomas Cup after winning the 2022 Badminton Asia Team Championship for the first time after defeating defending champions Indonesia 3-0, while the national women’s squad qualified for the Uber Cup after qualifying for the semi finals of the same championship, before losing to South Korea. - Bernama