Thomas, Uber Cup Finals 2020 moved to Oct 3-11

KUALA LUMPUR: The Badminton World Federation (BWF) and Badminton Denmark today confirmed that the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2020 in Aarhus, Denmark have been rescheduled again, to Oct 3 to 11 this year.

BWF secretary-general Thomas Lund said following the Danish government’s decision on April 6 to extend a ban on ‘larger gatherings’ in Denmark until the end of August, both parties agreed that it was no longer feasible to stage the tournaments on the rescheduled dates of Aug 15 to 23.

Lund added that BWF in consultation and consensus with Badminton Denmark, the tournament organisers, Sport Event Denmark and the local Aarhus government concluded that a move to October was the best solution.

“Our main priority is the health, safety and well-being of athletes, staff, volunteers, judges and the entire badminton community.

“We listened to the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO), various health experts, local authorities and the Danish government and it became clear that hosting a big event like Thomas and Uber Cup Finals before September would be difficult,“ he said in a statement issued by BWF today.

Lund said they are confident of staging a safe and successful championship on the new dates of Oct 3-11, and would continue to monitor the situation closely should things change again.

The Thomas and Uber Cup Finals were originally scheduled to be held from May 16 to 24 but had been rescheduled to Aug 15 to 23 due to the worsening global health crisis.

Meanwhile, Badminton Denmark CEO Bo Jensen said it is sad for them to change the dates again, but their immediate concern is the safety of all involved.

“It’s still an achievement for us to be the first country outside of Asia to host the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals and we are looking forward to welcoming fans, players, volunteers, officials and staff in the safest way possible,“ said Jensen. - Bernama