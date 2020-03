PETALING JAYA: The Badminton World Federation (BWF) yesterday confirmed that the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2020 to be staged in Aarhus, Denmark, from May 16-24 May has been postponed until August 15-23.

BWF came to the conclusion that due to extraordinary circumstances related to the severe escalation of the Covid-19 outbreak globally, the tournament could not take place on its originally scheduled dates.

“All relevant health, safety and logistical risks have been considered by BWF in reaching this decision,” BWF secretary general Thomas Lund said.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of all athletes, their entourage, officials and the greater badminton community is the top priority.

“Heightened travel and quarantine restrictions and the subsequent extreme logistical complications this has caused has also contributed to the postponement.

“While we look forward to staging this tournament at a later date, our thoughts are first and foremost with everyone affected by this pandemic around the world.”