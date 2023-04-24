Thousands of fans greet Napoli after win over Juve

ROME: Thousands of joyous Napoli supporters greeted the team early Monday as they returned from their victory over Juventus, which brought the prospect of a historic Serie A title within touching distance.

Fans flew banners and flags and sang songs as the team arrived shortly before 3:00 am (0100 GMT) at Naples-Capodichino Airport from Turin.

Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the two stars of Luciano Spalletti’s team, climbed onto the roof of the team bus to hail the fans below.

After the vehicle carefully navigated its way out of the crowd, it drove into town followed by dozens of scooters.

Napoli’s 1-0 triumph at Juventus on Sunday left them 17 points clear at the top of the table.

To be crowned champions for the first time since 1990 this weekend, Napoli will have to beat regional rivals Salernitana on Saturday, and will need Inter Milan to avoid a home defeat by Lazio on Sunday.

On Sunday, Spalletti warned it wasn’t yet time to start celebrating, noting that “we still have a little way to go”. - AFP