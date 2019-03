ONE Championship returns to the iconic Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar this Friday, 8 March with a 14-bout match card that looks set to delight martial arts fans across the world.

Featuring the finest martial artists from 21 different countries, the organization’s fifth show of the year will see knockout specialist Zebaztian “The Bandit” Kadestam defend his ONE Welterweight World Title for the very first time against Kazakhstan’s Georgiy Kichigin in the main event.

There are several other must-watch bouts, but here are our top picks at ONE: REIGN OF VALOR.

#1 Phoe Thaw vs Yohan Mulia Legowo

Expect the crowd at the venue to be at the top of their lungs when their local hero, Phoe “Bushido” Thaw returns to action in a featherweight contest.

The 34-year-old lethwei practitioner looks to redeem himself after suffering a submission loss to Malaysia’s Keanu Subba at ONE: PURSUIT OF GREATNESS in October 2018.

Phoe Thaw has provided five highlight-reel knockouts in the past, his finest arguably being the jaw-dropping front kick knockout of Cambodia’s Sor Sey inside two minutes at ONE: QUEST FOR GOLD in February 2018.

However, his opponent “The Iceman” Yohan Mulia Legowo of Indonesia will be no pushover with a very experienced martial arts career which dates back to 2002.

#2 Liam Nolan vs Enriko Kehl

This ONE Super Series Featherweight Kickboxing bout is guaranteed to be an explosive affair as Liam Nolan and Enriko Kehl finally make their long-awaited debut.

Nolan is only 21 years of age but has already achieved quite a successful career, claiming an IKF British Title as well as a Roar Combat League World Title.

His 27-year-old opponent Kehl needs no introduction as he owns 63 professional bouts under his name and has shared the ring with all-time greats such as Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex and Giorgio Petrosyan.

A multiple-time Muay Thai World Champion, expect him to be gunning for his 29th knockout against his British opponent in what should be a striking clinic from start to finish.

#3 Bozhena Antoniyar vs Audreylaura Boniface

The last match whom Malaysians should keep a close eye on is the highly-anticipated atomweight bout between Audreylaura “Ice Comet” Boniface and Bozhena Antoniyar of Myanmar.

Competing out of Borneo Tribal Squad in Sabah—home to several ONE Championship athletes such as AJ Lias Mansor, Ann Osman and Hisyam Samsudin—Boniface seeks her first career victory against the hometown hero.

The 29-year-old Malaysian is aware of her opponent’s strength, having watched videos of Bozhena Antoniyar’s astonishingl 24-second TKO in her last appearance in Myanmar.

With a well-versed ground game, expect this one to be a classic matchup between a striker and a grappler.