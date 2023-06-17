Three new faces in Malaysia swimming office-bearers 2023-2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Three new faces have been elected to the Malaysia Swimming Federation (MS), under the leadership of Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim, who was retained as president for the term 2023-2025 at the 54th Annual General Meeting here today.

Selangor swimming head coach, Marilyn Chua was elected vice-president after receiving 29 votes compared to Datuk Nawawi Reduan’s 20 votes, while Andy Low sprung a surprise by receiving 29 votes compared to Mae Chan’s 22 votes for the post of secretary-general.

The final new face, 22 SEA Games gold medal winner, Nurul Huda Abdullah was elected as Assistant Secretary with 28 votes, beating Tan Chin Chin (20 votes).

Shahidan, who won unopposed, told reporters after the election that he would table a motion to amend the federation’s constitution allowing him to appoint the secretary-general and treasurer in an upcoming meeting.

He also expressed his appreciation to the old committee members for their contributions that resulted in excellent results at the international stage.

“We did discuss the amendment on how to elect the secretary-general and treasurer as the association has the provision. We cannot do so now but need to wait three years,” Shahidan said.

Newly elected secretary-general Andy shared that his main focus would be to ensure views from all states, including the Federal Territories, could be understood before any decision is taken.

Incumbents, Oon Kee Seng and Nancy Yap, both retained their positions as Deputy President and Treasurer respectively.

The Office Bearers for Malaysian Swimming Federation for the term 2023-2025 are as follows:

President: Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim (Perlis)

Deputy President: Oon Kee Seng (Perak)

Vice President: Marilyn Chua (Selangor)

Secretary-General: Andy Low (Negeri Sembilan)

Assistant Secretary: Nurul Huda Abdullah (Selangor)

Treasurer: Nancy Yap (Kuala Lumpur)

Committee Members:

1. Tasha Jane (Penang)

2. Chee Pao Kam (Kedah)

3. Goh Kah Yi (Negeri Sembilan)

4. Mohd Azwan Abd Halim (Sabah)

5. Haris Lua Abdullah (Johor)-Bernama