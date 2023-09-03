THT, TNB set up super Saturday title showdown

KUALA TERENGGANU: The fight for the Premier Division title in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) will go down to the wire on the final day this Saturday with Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) squaring off with Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

Both teams flexed their muscles today by going on a goal fest against hapless opponents at the Kuala Terengganu City Council (MBKT) Hockey Stadium.

While defending champions THT trounced Nurinsafi Sporting 6-2 in the evening, TNB hammered their junior team, TNB Thunderbolts, 14-1 at the same venue earlier in the day.

As things stand right now after 13 matches, THT are perched atop the eight-team standings with 37 points while TNB are second with 34 points.

However, TNB have a better goal difference of 62 compared to THT’s 49.

This means THT only need a draw at the MBKT Hockey Stadium on Saturday to keep the title while TNB need an outright win.

In the THT-Nurinsafi Sporting match, South Korean penalty corner specialist Jang Jonghyun stole the show with four goals (second, fourth, 13th and 19th minutes).

National players Muhammad Marhan Mohd Jalil (fourth minute) and Faizal Saari (31st) chipped in with one apiece while Nurinsafi replied through field goals by import Joshua Benedict (28th minute) and Haikal Nilesh Hrsikesa (56th).

Meanwhile, TNB, who are on a quest to end their 20-year league title drought, showed their juniors no mercy as they went on a goal rush.

National forward Muhammad Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal was in seventh heaven after scoring seven goals (sixth, 21st, 21st, 33rd, 34th, 47th and 53rd minutes) to remain the Premier Division’s top scorer with 37 goals.

The other TNB scorers were Muhammad Najib Abu Hassan (12th, 15th), skipper Muhammad Firhan Ashari (18th and 20th) and one each by Muhammad Shahril Saabah (1st), Muhammad Amirul Hanif Mamat (28th) and Muhammad Azri Hassan (41st).

TNB Thunderbolts scored a consolation goal through Muhamad Luqman Fauzi in the third minute. - Bernama