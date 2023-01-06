Tickets for Harimau Malaya’s friendlies against Solomon islands, PNG on sale

KUALA LUMPUR: Starting today, football fans can get tickets for the Tier 1 international friendly matches involving the Harimau Malaya against the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea (PNG) at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium, Terengganu this June 14 and 20 respectively.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) through its official Facebook site has announced that tickets priced at RM30 for open seats and RM5 for children aged 6 to 12 years can be bought via the website https://www.tickethotline.com.my/.

FAM also announced that there will be no physical ticket sales at the stadium involving the national squad’s matches with the two countries.

The friendlies are a preparation ground for the Harimau Malaya ahead of the 2023 Asian Cup which will take place in Qatar in January next year.

The national team previously had played two international friendly matches at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Johor in March. They recorded 1-0 and 2-0 victories over Turkmenistan and Hong Kong respectively.

The Bukit Jalil National Stadium, which is the home stadium of the Harimau Malaya, cannot be used for these two friendlies due to grass replacement work at this time. -Bernama