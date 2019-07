THE final whistle has blown on Tiger Street Football 2019, with team Hyper Rich from Klang Valley lifting the trophy and taking home the grand prize of RM10,000, presented by football legend and Tiger Street Football ambassador Rio Ferdinand.

The grand finals, which took place at TREC KL, saw the best eight teams from across Peninsular Malaysia meet to battle it out for the title after a series of national qualifiers held earlier this month.

“Growing up, the streets of Peckham were the only place where I could kick the ball and work on making my dream a reality,” said former Manchester United and England fullback Ferdinand.

“The streets were my stage, the place where I uncaged my inner tiger and through Tiger Street Football I want to share my experience with ambitious football talent in Malaysia and in the process give them a stage to show the world what they’ve got,” added Ferdinand.

In addition to receiving their prize and trophy from Ferdinand, the winning team also had the once-in-a-lifetime experience of playing against the legend in an exhibition match.

As well as being the venue for the grand finals, the football festival featured a range of activities for the thousands of fans who turned up to cheer on the teams.

Aside from the chance to meet Ferdinand in person, there were plenty of games and challenges to test their football skills and earn exclusive merchandise signed by Ferdinand and other football legends.

Live music from bands RYOT JONES, Kaya and K-Town Clan kept the crowd on the ball throughout the evening, while football jugglers and the Tiger Street Football cheerleading squad added glamour to the drama of the matches.

This being a Tiger event, there was also a great selection of delectable street food for patrons to enjoy with their ice-cold Tiger Beers.

“Tiger Beer has always been a huge supporter of football and football fans in Malaysia, and Tiger Street Football is a big part of that,” said Pearly Lim, marketing manager of Tiger Beer Malaysia.

“Tying in with our overall “Uncage” platform which inspires Malaysians to follow their passion, we’ve given the opportunity to hundreds of players to take what they do on the streets and showcase their skills on a much bigger stage,” Lim added.

For more information visit ww.tigerbeer.myor ww.facebook.com/tigerbeermy.



WINNING TEAMS

1st Place – Team Hyper Rich;

2nd: Team Canaan Lit;

3rd: Team Orange FC