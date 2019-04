August 1996: Turns pro. Named PGA Rookie of the Year.

April 1997: Wins first of 14 majors at the Masters, becoming at 21 the youngest-ever winner at Augusta.

June 2000: Takes the world No. 1 spot. Wins US Open at Pebble Beach by a record 15 strokes. Becomes the fifth player in history to complete the career Grand Slam by winning the British Open by eight strokes at St Andrews.

April 2001: Wins his second Masters title and completes the “Tiger Slam” as the first golfer to be reigning champion of all four majors simultaneously.

April 2002: Successfully defends Masters crown

June 2002: Wins second US Open at Bethpage Black. Youngest golfer in history to win seven majors.

Sept 2004: Loses No. 1 spot to Vijay Singh after a record run of 264 weeks.

April 2005: Win a fourth Masters and a second British Open. Joins Jack Nicklaus in being the only players to win all four major tournaments at least twice.

May 2006: Father and guiding force Earl dies at 74. Wins third British Open and 11th major at Hoylake

June 2008: Wins US Open for his 14th major at Torrey Pines two months after knee surgery. Announces more knee surgery and takes the rest of the season off.

Feb 2009: Takes an “indefinite break from professional golf” when a series of infidelities wrecks his marriage.

April 2010: Finishes fourth at the Masters but injuries mount and rankings tumble.

March 2013: Win Arnold Palmer Invitational and regain world No. 1 spot.

March 2014: Injured during Honda Classic , skips Masters and undergoes back surgery. Loses No. 1 spot to Adam Scott in May.

Feb 2015: Takes another break from competition.

Sept /Oct 2015: Has microdiscectomy to remove spinal disc fragement pinching a nerve.

April 2017: Has another surgery to alleviate pain in his back and leg.

May 2017: Arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Florida.

Jan 2018: Makes return to the PGA Tour.

April 2018: Finishes tied for 32nd at the Masters, first Major appearance of his comeback.

June 2018: Missing the cut at the US Open at Shinnecock Hills.

July 2018: Finished tied for sixth at the British Open.

Aug 2018: Finished second behind Brooks Koepka at the PGA Championship .

Sept 2018: Named in US Ryder Cup team. Wins Tour Championship in Atlanta.

April 2019: Ends 11-year major drought by winning the Masters.