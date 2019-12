MANILA: Timmy Tan blazed the Coronado Lanes in Starmall EDS here today to retain the men’s singles gold for Malaysia at the 30th SEA Games.

After a poor showing by the national women’s squad in the morning, the men’s team struck through Timmy to give Malaysia a golden start.

The 25-year-old topped the chart by scoring 1,334 pinfalls to edge Thailand’s Annop Arromsaranom by three pins, while Singaporean Cheah Ray Han took the bronze with 1,316 pinfalls.

His effort completed a hattrick of wins for Malaysia in men’s singles, after Muhammad Rafiq Ismail’s feat in 2015 Singapore and 2017 KL Games.

“I came to the venue with a good feeling that I am going to win something today. I started good, but had some bad games towards the end because of difficulties with the lanes.

“I discussed with the coaches; they said be patient as everyone is struggling with the lanes and not scoring high. I would like to dedicate this medal to all Malaysians,” he said after winning his third gold in the biennial games, having tasted success in the trios and team events in Singapore.

Earlier in the women’s singles, Malaysia failed to finish on the podium as last edition’s silver medallist Sin Li Jane ended in fourth place with 1,250 pinfalls, followed by Esther Cheah (1,229), Shalin Zulkifli (1,229) and Siti Safiyah Amirah Abdul Rahman (1,207) in sixth, seventh and ninth places respectively.

For tomorrow’s doubles, team manager Maradona Chok confirmed Li Jane/Esther and Siti Safiyah/Shalin as the combinations for women’s while in men’s doubles Tun Hakim Tun Hasnul Azam will pair with Rafiq and Timmy will team up with Ahmad Muaz Mohd Fishol. - Bernama